Alvin Kamara Injury: Limited Wednesday

Kamara (hand/rib) was limited at Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Kamara has been tending to fractured ribs since Week 3 and a broken right hand Week 5, which have regularly resulted in a cap on his practice reps in the meantime. In six games during that span, he's racked up 522 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs on 119 touches, but he's averaged only 3.6 yards per carry and 6.5 yards per catch. Kamara has a pair of sessions remaining this week to get back to full participation or else potentially risking entering the weekend with a designation for Sunday's visit to the Panthers.