Alvin Kamara headshot

Alvin Kamara Injury: Not practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Kamara (groin) doesn't appear to be practicing Friday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara reportedly wants to play and is just 50 yards away from his first 1,000-yard rushing season, but it seems his groin isn't cooperating and he'll likely miss another game. Kendre Miller (concussion) was also missing from the start of Friday's practice, likely leaving the Saints backfield in the hands of Jamaal Williams, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jordan Mims for Sunday's season finale against Tampa Bay.

Alvin Kamara
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
