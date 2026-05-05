Alvin Kamara Injury: Open to working with Etienne

Kamara (knee) indicated Monday that he's excited to team up with free agent addition Travis Etienne, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Since the Saints inked Etienne to a four-year, $52 million contract in March, there's been speculation about Kamara's future with the team that drafted him back in 2017. For his part, the veteran running back -- who is bouncing back from a knee injury that cost him the last six games of the 2025 regular season -- is amenable to pairing with Etienne in New Orleans' backfield in 2026. "I watched (Etienne) in Jacksonville the last couple years and (he's) explosive," Kamara notes. "He hit home runs. He did it in college. Strong dude, seems smart...I'm excited to see what we can do together." For now, Kamara, who is under contract with the Saints for the coming campaign, remains in the mix to work with Etienne, but it's still possible the team could elect to move on from the 30-year-old at some point in the coming weeks/months. Also in the RB mix behind the current top duo are Kendre Miller, Devin Neal, Ty Chandler and Audric Estime.