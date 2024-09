Kamara (hip/ribs), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Atlanta, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kamara was able to log back-to-back limited practices to end the week, and he now plans on playing in Week 4 against Atlanta. The running back will likely go through team warmups ahead of the matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET, and an official decision on his availability will come thereafter.