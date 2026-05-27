Alvin Kamara Injury: Preparing for 2026 campaign

Kamara (knee/ankle) is still working out with his trainers daily in preparation for the 2026 season, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara was absent from the Saints' OTA session Wednesday, as has been the case, while his future with the team remains in question. The running back missed the final six contests of the 2025 campaign while nursing both an MCL sprain and an ankle issue, and it's unclear if he's back to full health yet. Kamara recorded a career-low 471 rushing yards and one touchdown on 131 carries while also reeling in 33 of 39 targets for 186 yards over 11 regular-season games this past year. With the Saints signing Travis Etienne to a four-year, $48 million contract in March, Kamara would likely operate as the No. 2 option in the backfield with New Orleans this season, if he sticks around.