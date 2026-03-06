Alvin Kamara headshot

Alvin Kamara Injury: Restructure foreshadows departure?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Kamara (knee) agreed to terms Friday on a restructured contract with the Saints, lowering his cap his for the 2026 season by roughly $8 million, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The Saints also converted the contracts of Juwan Johnson and Justin Reid, converting part of their base salary into signing bonuses, but Kamara's restructure differs in that it provides New Orleans with flexibility if he isn't on the team. The veteran running back is heading into his age-31 season and missed the final six games of the 2025 campaign due to an MCL injury, but there have been no indications that the issue could impact his level of offseason participation. Whether Kamara departs or remains with the Saints, he will likely settled into a complementary role for the 2026 campaign.

