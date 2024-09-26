Alvin Kamara Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Kamara (hip/ribs) took part in Thursday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

The Saints held Kamara out of Wednesday's session due to a rib injury and a hip pointer, so his return to drills one day later implies he's made a measure of progress in his recovery. Thursday's practice report ultimately will reveal his activity level, but there's been no indication that New Orleans' No. 1 RB is in danger of missing Sunday's game in Atlanta.