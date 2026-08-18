Alvin Kamara Injury: Set to miss multiple weeks
Kamara (knee) avoided a major injury Tuesday but "will be out for a few weeks," Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
A knee injury forced Kamara from Tuesday's practice, and while the veteran running back "didn't tear anything," a multi-week absence would cost him the rest of the preseason at the very least. The Saints are struggling to find healthy bodies for their backfield, with Travis Etienne being the only running back among the top four on the depth chart not carrying an injury tag.
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