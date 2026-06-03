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Alvin Kamara Injury: Shows up for OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Saints head coach Kellen Moore said Wednesday that Kamara (knee/ankle) is attending voluntary OTAs on Wednesday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara didn't attend New Orleans' voluntary practices throughout the month of May, instead working out on a daily basis with his personal trainers, but the veteran running back has now returned to team facilities. Moore said he isn't sure whether Kamara has spoken with the team regarding his current contract situation, per Triplett. He carries a $10.4 million cap hit for 2026 and the Saints inked Travis Etienne to a four-year, $48 million deal in March, leading to speculation that Kamara -- who sat out final six contests of the 2025 campaign due to both an MCL sprain and an ankle issue and finished the year with a career-low 471 rushing yards -- could be a trade candidate. However, Kamara has previously hinted that he wants to either play for the Saints or retire. Moore said Kamara will be on the practice field in some capacity Wednesday, per Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana.

Alvin Kamara
New Orleans Saints
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