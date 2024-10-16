Alvin Kamara News: Clear for Week 7

Kamara (hand) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game versus the Broncos, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Kamara was listed as limited on all three of the Saints' Week 7 practice reports due to a hand injury, but it won't stop him from suiting up for a seventh game in a row to start the season. He's averaging 22 touches for 111 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring seven total TDs in six contests on the campaign, a workload that shouldn't be impacted by the potential season debut of Kendre Miller this week.