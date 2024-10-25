Alvin Kamara News: Cleared for Week 8

Kamara (hand/rib) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara was a limited participant in each of the Saints' three practices this week while he managed a pair of injuries, but neither the broken right hand suffered back in Week 5 nor the broken ribs he suffered Week 3 will keep him from playing in Los Angeles. For the third straight week, Kamara will be joined in the backfield by quarterback Spencer Rattler rather than Derek Carr (oblique), who is listed as doubtful and is unlikely to play. In Rattler's first two starts under center, Kamara's efficiency has taken a big hit, with the running back carrying 20 times for 50 yards (2.5 average) and a touchdown to go with 11 catches for 38 yards (3.5 average) on 15 targets between losses to the Buccaneers and Broncos. In addition to the shaky quarterback play, Kamara's red-zone opportunities could take a hit with Taysom Hill (rib) set to return from a three-game absence to present the Saints with another option in short-yardage situations.