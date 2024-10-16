Alvin Kamara News: Good to go for Week 7

Kamara (hand) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game versus the Broncos, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Kamara was listed as limited on all three of the Saints' Week 7 practice reports due to a hand injury, but it won't stop him from suiting up for a seventh game in a row to start the season. He's averaging 22 touches for 111 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring seven total touchdowns in six contests on the campaign. His workload shouldn't be affected by the potential season debut of second-year back Kendre Miller this week.