Alvin Kamara headshot

Alvin Kamara News: Hasn't discussed pay cut yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 8:03am

Kamara said Wednesday that he hasn't been asked to take a pay cut, Matthew Paras of The Advocate reports. "I haven't had any conversations in regard to that, so I don't know," Kamara said. "I think there's a time and a place for everything. If that conversation comes up, then I'll have an answer for you when it comes up."

Kamara typically skips the voluntary offseason program, and he seemed to be doing the same this year until he arrived Wednesday during the second week of OTA practices. It sounds like he now plans to stick around for a few more voluntary sessions before mandatory minicamp June 16-17. Kamara's NFL future nonetheless remains uncertain, with a complicated contract situation after repeated extensions and restructures in New Orleans. A trade or release could help the Saints' cap sheet for 2027, which the team ultimately might consider more valuable than whatever Kamara can provide off the bench behind new lead back Travis Etienne. The Saints seemingly want to give Kamara a chance this summer to prove that he can still be a useful player, albeit in a lesser role after Etienne signed a four-year contract with $24 million guaranteed at signing. It appears Kamara has recovered from the MCL sprain and ankle injury that cut his 2025 campaign short.

Alvin Kamara
New Orleans Saints
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