Alvin Kamara News: No injury designation

Kamara (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kamara returned to full practice participation Friday after an illness kept him out the previous two days. He shouldn't have any limitations come Sunday, but the Saints did get fellow running back Kendre Miller more involved in the offense during last week's win over the Giants, and they'll now be playing without starting quarterback Derek Carr (head/hand). Both developments negatively impact Kamara's fantasy projection, but he's still worth starting in most formats as the likely centerpiece of an injury-riddled offense.