Alvin Kamara News: Playing through broken hand

Kamara said Wednesday that he played the past two games with a broken hand, Luke Johnson of Nola.com reports.

Kamara still played three-fourths or more of the offensive snaps in non-blowout situations the past few weeks, with the only indication of a problem being his limited participation in practices. He signed a two-year extension with the Saints on Tuesday and thus seems unlikely to be traded even though he's a 29-year-old RB on a team that's lost five straight games.