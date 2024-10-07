Alvin Kamara News: Runs into brick wall defense

Kamara rushed 11 times for 26 yards and caught six of eight targets for 40 yards in Monday's 26-13 loss to the Chiefs.

Kamara was stuffed on most of his carries against a tough Kansas City defensive line in Monday's primetime matchup. The versatile tailback maintained a modest four-game streak of posting 40 or more receiving yards on his six receptions. Kamara will look for more success from a fantasy perspective in a home matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday.