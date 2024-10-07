Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alvin Kamara headshot

Alvin Kamara News: Runs into brick wall defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 7, 2024

Kamara rushed 11 times for 26 yards and caught six of eight targets for 40 yards in Monday's 26-13 loss to the Chiefs.

Kamara was stuffed on most of his carries against a tough Kansas City defensive line in Monday's primetime matchup. The versatile tailback maintained a modest four-game streak of posting 40 or more receiving yards on his six receptions. Kamara will look for more success from a fantasy perspective in a home matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Alvin Kamara
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News