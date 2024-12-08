Alvin Kamara News: Salvages day through air

Kamara carried the ball 17 times for 44 yards and caught all five of his targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 14-11 win over the Giants.

The game was a slog for both offenses, and Kamara's 44 rushing yards was his lowest total since Week 7. The star running back did catches at least four passes for the 10th straight game however, and his 64 receptions on the season leads all RBs, just ahead of De'Von Achane (63). Kamara is just 73 scrimmage yards short of reaching 1,500 for the fourth time in his career and the first time since 2020, and he needs 62 more rushing yards to hit 1,000 for the first time. He'll take aim at both marks in Week 15 against the Commanders.