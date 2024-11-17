Fantasy Football
Alvin Kamara headshot

Alvin Kamara News: Takes back seat to Taysom

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Kamara carried the ball 16 times for 67 yards and caught all four of his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 35-14 win over the Browns.

The Saints' ground game dominated, but it wasn't Kamara leading the way as instead Taysom Hill erupted for 138 rushing yards and three TDs. It's the first time since Week 7 that Kamara hasn't reached 100 scrimmage yards, but his TD drought stands at five games. He'll get a chance to recharge his batteries during a Week 12 bye.

Alvin Kamara
New Orleans Saints
