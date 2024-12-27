Fantasy Football
Amani Hooker Injury: Questionable for Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Hooker (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

After suffering the injury last Sunday against the Colts, Hooker logged a trio of DNPs in practice this week. Mike Brown took over at safety alongside Daryl Worley following Hooker's departure. Brown would be the logical choice to draw the start against Jacksonville if Hooker is unable to play.

