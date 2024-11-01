Amani Hooker Injury: Questionable for Week 9
Hooker (groin) is listed as questionable to play Sunday versus the Patriots.
Hooker was unavailable for the team's first two practices of the week due to a groin injury, but he returned to log a limited session Friday, opening the door for him to play in Week 9. If Hooker is unable to go, Julius Wood is the top candidate to draw the start at strong safety in his place against New England.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now