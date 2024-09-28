Amani Hooker Injury: Questionable to play vs. Miami

Hooker (upper body) was a limited participant in Saturday's practice and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Dolphins, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Hooker has been limited in practice all week due to a face injury, and he officially carries a questionable tag into Monday's game. If he doesn't end up playing, Jamal Adams would be slated to start at strong safety alongside free safety Quandre Diggs. Hooker has accumulated 14 tackles (11 solo), two passes defended and one forced fumble through the first three games of the regular season.