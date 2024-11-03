Fantasy Football
Amani Hooker headshot

Amani Hooker News: Available versus Patriots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 10:50am

Hooker (groin) is good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Patriots, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Hooker drew a questionable designation after missing the first two practices this week and logging a limited workload Friday. It looks like he has shown the team enough to get the green light. The strong safety should take on his usual responsibilities, assuming he avoids any setbacks.

Amani Hooker
Tennessee Titans
