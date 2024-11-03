Amani Hooker News: Available versus Patriots
Hooker (groin) is good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Patriots, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Hooker drew a questionable designation after missing the first two practices this week and logging a limited workload Friday. It looks like he has shown the team enough to get the green light. The strong safety should take on his usual responsibilities, assuming he avoids any setbacks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now