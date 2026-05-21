Amani Hooker News: Back at practice
Hooker (ankle) has been participating in the Titans' OTAs.
Hooker missed the 2025 season finale due to an ankle injury, but it didn't linger into the offseason program. The veteran safety is locked into a starting role in 2026 after recording 81 tackles (58 solo), eight pass breakups and 1.0 sacks through 16 games last year.
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