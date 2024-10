Hooker recorded six tackles (four solo), an interception and a pass breakup in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Colts.

Hooker picked off Joe Flacco on the Colts' second drive and returned it 27 yards to set up the Titans' first touchdown drive of the game. The 26-year-old safety has recorded 25 tackles (18 solo), four pass breakups and an interception through five games this season.