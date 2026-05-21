Amani Hooker News: No limitations at practice

Hooker (ankle) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Julian Mininsohn of WKRN News 2 reports.

Hooker missed the 2025 season finale due to an ankle injury, but it didn't linger into the offseason program. The veteran safety is locked into a starting role in 2026 after recording 81 tackles (58 solo), eight pass breakups and 1.0 sacks through 16 games last year.