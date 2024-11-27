Amani Hooker News: Past illness

Hooker (illness) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old played through an illness in the Titans' Week 12 win over the Texans, recording four total tackles across 67 defensive snaps. Wednesday's full practice suggests Hooker has now recovered from his illness, and he's expected to serve as Tennessee's top strong safety once again in the Week 13 matchup against the Commanders.