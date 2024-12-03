Fantasy Football
Amani Hooker headshot

Amani Hooker News: Productive in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Hooker recorded seven tackles (four solo), a pass deflection and an interception Sunday in Tennessee's loss to the Commanders.

Hooker had a productive outing after missing the team's Week 12 loss to the Texans due to an illness as his seven tackles matched his season high. The 2019 fourth-round pick also managed to snag his fourth interception of the season, which ties his career high set back in 2020.

Amani Hooker
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
