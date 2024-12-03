Amani Hooker News: Productive in return
Hooker recorded seven tackles (four solo), a pass deflection and an interception Sunday in Tennessee's loss to the Commanders.
Hooker had a productive outing after missing the team's Week 12 loss to the Texans due to an illness as his seven tackles matched his season high. The 2019 fourth-round pick also managed to snag his fourth interception of the season, which ties his career high set back in 2020.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now