Amani Oruwariye Injury: Limited Thursday

Oruwariye (foot) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

The cornerback was not listed on Wednesday's injury report. Oruwariye has played on 64 and 99 percent of Dallas' defensive snaps over the last two games with Trevon Diggs out due to season-ending knee surgery. If Oruwariye can't play Sunday against the Eagles, Andrew Booth or C.J. Goodwin might be in line to see more snaps.