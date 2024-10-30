Fantasy Football
Amani Oruwariye Injury: Moves to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Oruwariye (back) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Oruwariye suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the 49ers and was unable to return to the game. He'll now be sidelined for at least the Cowboys' next four games, while he tends to the injury. With DaRon Bland (foot) expected to return this week, Oruwariye's absence may be lessened, but it'll still be a blow to Dallas' secondary depth.

Amani Oruwariye
Dallas Cowboys
