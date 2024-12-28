Fantasy Football
Amani Oruwariye headshot

Amani Oruwariye Injury: Placed on IR due to foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

The Cowboys placed Oruwariye (foot) on injured reserve Saturday.

Oruwariye was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles due to a foot injury. With the Cowboys eliminated from playoff contention, Oruwariye's placement on IR means he will also be sidelined for the regular-season finale against the Commanders. It's the second time Oruwariye has been placed on IR this season as he missed five games earlier in the year due to a back injury. He'll end the 2024 campaign with 29 tackles (23 solo) and three pass defenses (including one interception) across seven regular-season games.

Amani Oruwariye
Dallas Cowboys
