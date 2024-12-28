Amani Oruwariye Injury: Placed on IR due to foot injury

The Cowboys placed Oruwariye (foot) on injured reserve Saturday.

Oruwariye was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles due to a foot injury. With the Cowboys eliminated from playoff contention, Oruwariye's placement on IR means he will also be sidelined for the regular-season finale against the Commanders. It's the second time Oruwariye has been placed on IR this season as he missed five games earlier in the year due to a back injury. He'll end the 2024 campaign with 29 tackles (23 solo) and three pass defenses (including one interception) across seven regular-season games.