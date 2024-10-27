Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Amani Oruwariye headshot

Amani Oruwariye Injury: Questionable to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Oruwariye (back) is questionable to return to Sunday night's game against the 49ers, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The cornerback made eight tackles (six solo) before exiting. Oruwariye came into the game with 12 tackles (11 solo), three passes defensed and an interception in three previous games and on 153 defensive prior defensive snaps this season. Dallas is down to three available corners in Trevon Diggs, Jourdan Lewis and C.J. Goodwin.

Amani Oruwariye
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News