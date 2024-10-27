Amani Oruwariye Injury: Questionable to return

Oruwariye (back) is questionable to return to Sunday night's game against the 49ers, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The cornerback made eight tackles (six solo) before exiting. Oruwariye came into the game with 12 tackles (11 solo), three passes defensed and an interception in three previous games and on 153 defensive prior defensive snaps this season. Dallas is down to three available corners in Trevon Diggs, Jourdan Lewis and C.J. Goodwin.