Amani Oruwariye Injury: Returns to practice

Oruwariye (back) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Oruwariye has been on IR for the Cowboys' last five games since suffering a back injury against the 49ers in Week 8. The Penn State product will now have a 21-day window to practice with the team before he needs to be placed on the active roster, but if healthy enough, he could return Monday against the Bengals.