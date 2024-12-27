Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Amani Oruwariye headshot

Amani Oruwariye Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 27, 2024 at 8:42pm

Oruwariye (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Oruwariye downgraded from limited participation Thursday to a DNP at Friday's practice, so it's no surprise he won't suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup. The Cowboys' defense will now be without two of their top three corners, Oruwariye and Trevon Diggs (knee), in Week 17. C.J. Goodwin and Andrew Booth are likely to see increased work with Dallas' first-team secondary in Oruwariye's stead.

Amani Oruwariye
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now