Amar Johnson Injury: Begins camp on NFI list
Johnson (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list, Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com reports.
Johnson joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent after a very productive collegiate career with South Dakota State as both a running back and kick returner. However, he was facing an uphill battle to make the roster out of training camp and starting camp inactive won't help his cause.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now