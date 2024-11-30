Amare Barno Injury: Activated off IR
The Panthers activated Barno (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.
Barno is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, but his activation off IR indicates he's on the verge of making his 2024 regular-season debut. Barno is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL that he suffered in December of 2023.
