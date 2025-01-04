Amare Barno Injury: Lands on IR

The Panthers placed Barno (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Barno spent time on IR earlier in the season due to a knee injury and returned to action Dec. 1. However, he hurt his shoulder last Sunday against Tampa Bay, and the injury will keep him out of Carolina's Week 18 season finale. Barno will finish the campaign with seven tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, over five games. He has one more season remaining on his rookie contract.