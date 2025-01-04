Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Amare Barno headshot

Amare Barno Injury: Lands on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

The Panthers placed Barno (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Barno spent time on IR earlier in the season due to a knee injury and returned to action Dec. 1. However, he hurt his shoulder last Sunday against Tampa Bay, and the injury will keep him out of Carolina's Week 18 season finale. Barno will finish the campaign with seven tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, over five games. He has one more season remaining on his rookie contract.

Amare Barno
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now