Amare Barno Injury: Out for Sunday

Barno (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

Barno likely sustained a shoulder injury in the Panthers' Week 17 loss to the Buccaneers, as he was held out of practice all week and has now been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale. The third-year pro appeared in just five games for Carolina this season, recording seven total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, over 56 defensive snaps. Expect Cam Gill to serve as the Panthers' top reserve edge rusher while Barno is sidelined in Week 18.