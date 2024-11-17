Amari Cooper Injury: Expected to be available Sunday

Cooper (wrist), who is listed as questionable, is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cooper, who was listed as a limited practice participant this past week, has been working with a soft cast on his wrist. If he is able to suit up versus Kansas City, Cooper could still be limited in some capacity. Either way, the wideout's status is worth verifying when the Bills' inactive list is posted 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.