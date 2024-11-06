Fantasy Football
Amari Cooper headshot

Amari Cooper Injury: Limited in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 11:36am

Cooper (wrist) is listed as a limited participant Wednesday after a walk-through practice.

Fellow wideout Keon Coleman, also dealing with a wrist injury, was held out of practice after getting hurt during a 30-27 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. Cooper was inactive but isn't expected to require a long-term absence, potentially setting up his return this Sunday at Indianapolis.

Amari Cooper
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
