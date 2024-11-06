Amari Cooper Injury: Limited in practice
Cooper (wrist) is listed as a limited participant Wednesday after a walk-through practice.
Fellow wideout Keon Coleman, also dealing with a wrist injury, was held out of practice after getting hurt during a 30-27 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. Cooper was inactive but isn't expected to require a long-term absence, potentially setting up his return this Sunday at Indianapolis.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now