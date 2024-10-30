Amari Cooper Injury: Logs limited practice

Cooper (wrist) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Previous reports indicated that Cooper would be deemed a non-participant, but he got some work in after all, with Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com noting that Cooper participated in the Bills' wideout drills and then a bit in the drills that followed during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media. Cooper now has two more chances to increase his participation level ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.