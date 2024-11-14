Amari Cooper Injury: Logs limited practice Thursday

Cooper (wrist) was limited at practice Thursday.

Cooper -- who has missed two straight games -- was also listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through, so he'll probably need to practice fully Friday in order to approach Sunday's game against the Chiefs without an injury designation. Per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, when Cooper was asked Thursday if he feels as though things are heading in the direction of him playing this weekend, the wideout said, "yeah, I do." If Cooper is indeed able to face Kansas City, his availability would provide a major boost to a Buffalo pass-catching corps that will be without WR Keon Coleman (wrist) and possibly TE Dalton Kincaid (knee).