Amari Cooper Injury: Questionable for Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Cooper (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Indianapolis.

Cooper followed the exact same practice regimen for a second week in a row -- he was limited on all three reports due to a wrist injury en route to a questionable designation. He subsequently was held out of this past Sunday's win against the Dolphins, so his status truly is up in the air for Week 10 action. With Keon Coleman (wrist) ruled out, Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins (shoulder) and Curtis Samuel (pectoral) are the healthy wide receivers on the Bills' active roster.

