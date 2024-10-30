Amari Cooper Injury: Sits out practice with wrist injury

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Cooper won't practice Wednesday due to a wrist injury, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

McDermott said the Bills will take it one day at a time with regard to Cooper's recovery from the wrist injury, temporarily clouding the wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Bills. If Cooper isn't able to play this weekend, more targets would potentially open up for receivers Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman and tight end Dalton Kincaid.