Amari Cooper Injury: Taking questionable tag into Sunday

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Cooper (wrist) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

He'll be one of two Bills receivers who will take a designation into Sunday, as Curtis Samuel (pectoral) will join Cooper as questionable after both wideouts were limited participants in practice Wednesday and Thursday. The fact that Cooper was able to practice in some fashion this week seemingly bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday, but official word on his status may not arrive closer to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. If Cooper ends up inactive in Week 9 or is able to play only limited snaps, more targets could be in the offing for receivers Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman and tight end Dalton Kincaid.