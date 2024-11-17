Amari Cooper News: Active versus Chiefs

Cooper (wrist) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Cooper was listed as a limited practice participant this past week before approaching the contest listed as questionable. In his return from a two-game absence, it remains to be seen if Cooper (who's been working with a soft cast on his wrist during practice, per ESPN's Adam Schefter) is limited at all; however, his availability in any capacity bolsters a Bills' pass-catching corps that will be without a pair of key options in WR Keon Coleman (wrist) and TE Dalton Kincaid (knee). In eight games overall this season (six with Cleveland and two with Buffalo), Cooper has combined for a 29/319/3 receiving line on 60 targets.