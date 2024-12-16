Amari Cooper News: Blanked in Week 15 win

Cooper played 32 of the Bills' 70 snaps on offense and went without a target in Sunday's 48-42 win over the Lions.

Fresh off a big Week 14 performance in the Bills' 44-42 loss to the Rams in which he recorded six catches for 95 yards on a season-high 14 targets, Cooper unexpectedly saw no involvement at all Sunday in another high-scoring affair. Though his snap share (46 percent) was similar to last week's 54 percent rate, Cooper didn't garner any looks on any of the 34 pass attempts from quarterback Josh Allen, who spread the ball around to nine different pass catchers. The Buffalo offense is rolling at the moment and doesn't look on track to slow down with the team facing two relatively unimposing defenses in the Patriots (twice) and Jets (once) over the final three games of the regular season, but Cooper's weekly output looks like it could be highly volatile down the stretch while Allen often leans on an array of playmakers rather than a narrower usage tree.