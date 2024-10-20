Amari Cooper News: Finds end zone in Bills debut

Cooper recorded four receptions on five targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Titans.

Cooper made his Bills debut after being dealt from Cleveland in the middle of the week, and he delivered an efficient performance. Things got off to an inauspicious start, as he dropped his first target from Josh Allen. His next opportunity didn't come until early in the second half, but he converted that for a 12-yard touchdown and then went on to tally long catches of 27 and 19 yards later in the same quarter. Moving forward, Cooper isn't likely to see the same volume as his time in the Cleveland offense, but his efficiency should tick up considerably with the benefit of Allen delivering his targets.