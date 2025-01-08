Amari Cooper News: In line to practice

Bills head coach Sean McDermott noted that Cooper (personal) will participate in Wednesday's walk-through, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

Cooper didn't travel with the team ahead of a Week 18 road contest against the Patriots due to a personal family matter. With the wideout slated to practice Wednesday in some capacity, Cooper appears on track to be available for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Broncos. The Bills' upcoming injury report will note Cooper's participation level in Wednesday's walk-through.