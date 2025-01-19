Amari Cooper News: Non-factor in divisional-round win

Cooper didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 27-25 AFC divisional-round win over the Ravens.

Cooper has just eight yards through two playoff games, as the veteran wide receiver has failed to step up in the postseason. Josh Allen threw for only 127 yards as the Bills rode three rushing touchdowns and a 3-0 edge in the turnover battle to a berth in the AFC Championship Game, but Cooper could be more involved in Kansas City if Buffalo's forced into a more pass-heavy game plan.