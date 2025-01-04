Amari Cooper News: Not playing Sunday

Cooper will not travel with the team Saturday and has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest against the Patriots due to a personal matter.

Unlike a handful of other teams in a similar spot Week 18 with zero playoff implications to play for, the Bills haven't technically ruled out any of their projected starters even though the assumption is the majority will see little playing time in the meaningless precursor to the wild-card playoff round the following week. Cooper will finish his 2024 regular season with 547 receiving yards, the fewest of his 10-year career.